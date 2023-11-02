De Benedetti, his Pyxis Investments Strategies sinks

The difficult year 2022 on the financial markets had a significant impact on the results of Pyxis Investmens Strategies (Pis), Carlo De Benedetti’s main English investment vehicle, specializing in hedge funds, private equity and speculative financial instruments. As reported by Mf, the company, which manages assets of 315.4 million euros with a net capital of 314.4 million, reported a sharp decline in annual revenues, falling from 45.3 million to 8.1 million. Despite a positive effect due to exchange rates which led to an increase from 13.2 million to 4.6 millionprofit before compensation to shareholders decreased by 50%, going from 58.3 million to 22.6 million, while net profit fell from 54.5 million to 18 million.



Pis, with liquidity of 10.4 million and investment commitments of 48.2 million, receives technical support from the Swiss company Planven Investments, which is active in the private equity sector and led by Giovanni Canetta Roeder, also a member of the board of directors of Editorial Tomorrow. Pis also owns two American companies, Rosemar Trading and Astacus, with assets of 26 million and 16.6 million respectively. In 2022, Rosemar Trading generated a profit of $11 million, while Astacus reported earnings of $398 million. Pis also holds 16.61% of the Italian company Ma.Cri., to which a share of 46.5% acquired for over 8 million by Planven Investments, while the remaining share is owned by BootesRosario Bifolco’s company. Ma.Cri. owns 70% of diagnostics company Impact Lab.

On the other hand, Fidelis Alternative Strategies (Fas), another English company of De Benedetti with assets of 3.1 million, recorded a growing loss in 2022, going from 352 million euros to 506 million euros. Fas also controls the Luxembourg company Sunbee, with assets of 3 million, which in turn holds the French company Fidefrance.

