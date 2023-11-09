Carlo De Benedetti Federico Vecchioni

Carlo De Benedetti in business with La Verità: he has 6.8% of Federico Vecchioni’s Bf agricultural group

Were the Latins always right when they said that “pecunia non olet”? It makes you wonder when you read the folds of the balance from the Romed of the Engineer Carlo De Benedetti. In fact, looking through the data in his safe, I discover that for years he has owned 6.8% of the Arum which, in turn, is upstream of the agricultural group Bf, formerly Bonifiche Ferraresi. And who is the patron and dominus of this holding? Federico Vecchionialready very powerful president of Confagricoltura and today new shareholder of La Verità of which he took over the 25% last week.

READ ALSO: Romed, the Engineer has lost his magic touch: 44 million hole in 2022

So here we come to an end perfect circle: the Engineer, always ready to make his distinctions, who has used the group for years Cheetah to annihilate Berlusconi (unsuccessfully) is in business with a entrepreneur historically close to the centre-right and above all a member of the group that publishes a newspaper that expresses antithetical positions compared to those of Tomorrow.

The newspaper led by Emiliano Fittipaldispecialized in in-depth studies and which so far has cost – it is said – something like 8 million to the Engineer is the furthest from The truth. But, precisely, money doesn’t stink. And De Benedetti, master in the art of preaching well and scratching around a little less carefully, does not contradict himself this time either. And all in all, not a great figure.

Subscribe to the newsletter