James Gunn could be developing a film centered on a Korean version of the Huntress

A new rumor claims that James Gunn wants the director Jung Byung Gil to take charge of the still unannounced Korean Huntress movie.

A very different Hunter

A few months ago a rumor appeared that James Gunn y Peter Safran They would be developing an all-Korean production of the popular DC Universe character. Now, the Reddit group that is dedicated to sharing information about the DCU, DCEULeaks, claims that Jung Byung-Gil is in talks to be the director of the rumored project. This Korean filmmaker is known for his work in The villain.

However, the problem with this film (if it is really being made) is not its director, rather it is the controversy it could generate by presenting a korean jacket. If with smaller changes, certain productions have been attacked, it is clear that with this the situation will not change. It just remains to be seen how Gunn would handle the situation.