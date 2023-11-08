Jason Aaron joins the DC Comics team to write a new Batman story

Batman It will have a story that takes place in the hero’s early years and will be directed by Jason Aaron y Doug Mahnke.

The Dark Knight in space

Batman: Off-World, in addition to showing the character’s early years as a hero, will focus on Bruce leaving Gotham to travel to outer space. DC Comics offered a first look at the series, and during an interview with ComicBook.com, Aaron revealed some interesting points about the story he is preparing.

Below, we share part of what the popular writer said about his new work with DC Comics.

“I wanted to do something that was different, a different type of Batman story than what we had seen, and I liked the idea of ​​taking a young Batman, fresh out of year one. He’s still pretty much Frank Miller’s David Mazzucchelli Batman, a guy who’s starting to embrace Gotham and figure out how to take control of the city, street by street, alley by alley. And suddenly, he stumbles upon something he is completely unprepared for. “He spent years traveling the Earth, learning everything he thought he needed to know to fight and protect Gotham, and then discovers that there is a whole universe of threats out there.”

“There is a place he knows absolutely nothing about. So this young Batman has to go out into space for the first time and start fighting the kind of forces that he had no idea even existed.”

The writer also talks about the difficulty the hero will have in instilling fear outside of Earth, and the presence of new allies and villains for this series.

“He has fought very hard to instill fear in criminals, to become the Bat. And then he comes out here, where they don’t know what a bat is. They say, ‘What is this guy with his fake wings? What are you supposed to be?’ They have no reason to be afraid of him. “I told Doug that from the beginning, Batman should be the only human-looking person in this entire book.”

“Pick up some allies along the way. “These are completely new characters, new villains, new friends for Batman, but as you said, many of these characters have connections to the DC cosmology as we know it.”

Preview and covers of the first issue

The comic will be available in the United States on November 21.