Superman and Shazam usually get along very well, but they have also clashed, resulting in a tragic fight.

DC superheroes have faced each other at different times, but none of these battles were as dark as that of Shazam and Superman.

Although, in general, DC superheroes They usually work together to face all threats that endanger the world or the universe, it cannot be denied that, on certain occasions, these have come to confront each other. A good example of this is the Injustice event where the heroes take different sides and fight against each other.

However, even though superheroes have fought battles against each otherthe truth is that none of these confrontations are as dark, perverse and shocking as the one starring Shazam and Superman, considered some of DC’s best heroes.

And if you are interested in knowing more about this battle, as well as what was the trigger and the conclusionin the next lines we will tell you all the details.

The confrontation between Superman and Shazam was shocking and dark

It’s no secret that Superman and Shazam are two of the strongest heroes within the DC multiverse. In fact, They have pretty similar abilities., although their personalities are different. And an unthinkable weakness of the Man of Steel has also been confirmed. However, they usually get along well as members of the Justice League.

But in one comic in particular, these superheroes put their friendship aside to face each other in a deadly contest, still being considered the darkest fight between heroes that the entire DC universe has witnessed.

This occurred in the 1998 comic “Superman: Distant Fires,” created by Gil Kane and Howard Chaykin, which shows a future in which the planet faces the consequences of nuclear war. Superman has survived and attempts to reestablish his life in what used to be the city of Metropolis.

Eventually, Superman finds an organization made up of other survivors. This is when he marries Wonder Woman and they have a son.. However, as time goes by, Shazam becomes more and more corrupted, so a fight between the two heroes is inevitable.

And thus begins the confrontation between Shazam and Superman. However, The world quickly begins to suffer the consequences, especially whenever Shazam uses his powers. In this way, the planet becomes unstable and in extreme conditions, with lava and destruction everywhere.

Superman throws Shazam’s body into a volcano and he dies. But the danger continues, as the planet will explode, so Clark looks for a Green Lantern’s ring to save his son and send him to another world. However, the hero states that This whole situation has affected him and he feels ashamed of what he has done.so he decides not to accompany his son, but will share the fate of the Earth, dying in the explosion as well.

What caused the battle between Shazam and Superman?

This fight was very dark and tragic, so it begs the question of what made these heroes fight to that point. AND everything has a disturbing origin.

Shazam has always had a crush on Diana, better known as Wonder Woman. Thus, the news that this heroine had married Superman and they had a son, it completely devastated him. And blinded by jealousy and anger, he murdered Wonder Woman.

Superman was extremely upset to learn this, so he confronted Shazam to avenge the death of his wife. Definitely, this is a comic that shows a quite tragic reality and that also seeks to raise people’s awareness about the use and conflict of nuclear weapons.

Shazam let himself be consumed by jealousy and his selfishness, so he made an unexpected decision, murdering the woman he loved and that he had found happiness with Superman. And after this complicated fight, which ended with the death of Superman and Shazam, the little boy was left orphaned.

This is the darkest confrontation that superheroes have ever had, because not only did it culminate in the destruction of planet Earthbut also selfish emotions and a lot of corruption were involved.

