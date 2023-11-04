Although it may not seem like it, the Joker has had several love interests over the years.

These have been some of the Joker’s biggest love interests in DC history.

It is no secret to anyone that the Joker is one of the most iconic villains, but not only of Batman, but of DC in general. Besides, his identity has always been a mystery. This man has a great intellect and passion for anarchy, which is why he maintains a “game” with the bat detective in which he always tests the hero. However, this twisted mind also has time for love and this can be seen in the love interests he has had.

Although it is a surprise to many, not only has Harley Quinn been a partner of the Joker, but There are other characters who have become the love interest of this villain. And if you want to know what they are, you have come to the right place, because in the next few lines we will tell you everything about them.

Lois Lane

Lois Lane has always been related to Clark Kent. However, on some occasions, This girl has also become the Joker’s beloved. This occurred during the “Emperor Joker” plot.

The Joker created an opposite world, in which good was bad and vice versa. Therefore, the heroes were criminals. This he achieved after stealing a part of Mr. Mxyzptlk’s power. So, he put Superman behind bars and made Lois Lane his partner. And since he was the Emperor of the Universe, she became his empress.

Obviously, this whole relationship ended the moment things they returned to normal. However, it cannot be ruled out that Lois Lane, against her will, was the Joker’s partner in her universe.

Thomas Wayne

It may seem strange, but it makes sense. And this romance happened in the world of Flashpoint, in which Bruce never became Batman, as he was killed by Joe Chill. Then, his father, Thomas, was the one who put on the mask and became the bat detective of this reality.

On the other hand, the murder of little Bruce was so shocking that it broke the bond between Thomas and Martha Wayne. In the midst of her frustration and sadness, the woman went crazy and became the Joker of this reality.

However, although they had taken these roles in the Flashpoint universe, the truth is that there was a sincere love between themso they tried to make their relationship work.

Three Faces

It is time to talk about Earth-3, because the Joker of this world, called Jokester, one of the many versions of the character; It is somewhat different from the one we know. In fact, it can be part of a healthy romantic relationship.

In this world, Jokerser falls in love with Evelyn Dent, a woman who, eventually, would become Three Faces, a kind of vigilante vigilante of the streets. Some time later, they had a daughter named Duela Dent. However, for different reasons, they separated, but met again. Although things did not go well for the couple, it cannot be denied that they found deep love.

Harley Quinn

Obviously, Harley Quinn cannot be missing from a list of the Joker’s love interests, Who is the best known partner of this villain?. In fact, he was the one who created it.

It all happened when the Joker seduced Dr. Harleen Quinzel into abandon everything and run away with him, betting on a life of crime. However, what the woman did not count on was that this romantic relationship would also bring a lot of physical and mental abuse for her.

After many years of suffering abuse from the JokerHarley finally realized that he didn’t deserve her, so she abandoned him.

Batman

As strange as it may seem, it cannot be denied that the most fruitful relationship the Joker has ever had It has been with Batman.

On many occasions, the Joker He has claimed that no one understands him like Batman. For this reason, he devises all kinds of plans to get the hero’s attention and get him to stop him.

Evidently, both have had violent encounters, where a lot of blood has been spilled, even from third parties for the Joker’s plansbut this is a relationship that could not be left out.

We could say that this is the most important relationship for the Joker and he doesn’t want anything or anyone to ruin him.

