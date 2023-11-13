Flash has not only been romantically linked to Iris West, but also to other DC characters.

Do you know all the romantic interests that Flash has had in his history? Here we will tell you about some.

Join the conversation

The scarlet speedster, better known as The Flash, is one of DC’s best superheroes. This has been embodied by different characters throughout the history of comics, so he has experienced all kinds of adventures. However, when talking about this hero, his heroic deeds or mistakes are usually highlighted, such as Flashpoint.

However, Flash has also had some romantic interests beyond Iris West and that have been present in the comics. So, if you are a fan of this character and want to know a little more about his sentimental history, in the next few lines we will tell you about some iconic partners that he has had.

Lois Lane

When talking about Lois Lane, This is usually related to Superman, because they are the most iconic couple in this universe. However, what many do not know is that this woman has also been the love interest of other peculiar characters, such as the Joker, or the Flash himself.

This occurred in the DC series Super Hero Girls, where Barry Allen was shown who was in love with Lois Lane, although he didn’t have the confidence to ask her out. So, with the help of Harley Quinn, she managed to do it. If you want to see this story, then you should read DC Super Hero Girls: Date with Disaster, published in 2018.

Raven

It’s time to talk about the Flash version commissioned by Wally West, when he was in the Teen Titans. Although his name used to be Kid Flash.

Raven came to Earth to get help to confront Trigon, her father. It was then that joined this team of young heroes, where he met Kid Flash. The two had a romance, although it was far from healthy.

On the one hand, Raven was manipulating Wally West’s feelings, because if I pretended to be in love with the hero, he would get their support to fight Trigon. Therefore, it was a relationship that would fail, and eventually it did.

Patty Spivot

Another of Flash’s most important love interests was Patty Pivot; specifically Barry Allen. All this happened back in the 70’swhen she was introduced as Ms. Flash.

Some time later, this character became very popular in the New 52 era. In this reality, Iris was not Flash’s partner, but he married Patty. They were both work colleagues, being forensic scientists. Eventually, the girl discovered that Barry was also the Flash, but she didn’t change anything in their relationship.

This was one of best flash relationshipsand it still is, because it is one of the most beautiful and healthy that the scarlet sprinter has ever had.

Zatanna

Zatanna also had a relationship with Barry Allen, during the period when they were both part of the Justice League. In this history, Iris West was deadso, in his pain, Flash turned to the sorceress for comfort.

In this point, It is evident that Flash and Zatanna slept together. However, this “relationship” did not last long, since the sorceress did help the hero recover from his pain.

Linda Park

Linda Park is an investigative journalist based in Central City. The girl met Wally when she was covering an important story and eventually helped him develop as an individual and a hero.

In this reality, Linda and Wally had three children. Furthermore, at some point, she temporarily acquired speed powers. We must also make it clear that the love between these characters was extremely strong, since they survived the reboot of this entire universe.

Iris West

Obviously, in this list Iris West could not be missing. This is probably Barry Allen’s most important love and romantic interest.

This characters have experienced ups and downs in their relationshipbut they have managed to overcome them, as well as situations of marriage, death, resurrection and more.

Usually in all Flash stories, this character always ends up in a relationship with Iris Westso we could affirm that they are made for each other.

Iris West It would be for Barry Allen what Linda Park is to Wally West, an honest and pure love.

Join the conversation