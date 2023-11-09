DC surprises with an unexpected move that kills one of the best-known enemies in comics.

Batman and Joker are one of DC’s best-known duos

The comic series The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing is being the feeling of DC in recent months. The limited series, which comes from prolific writer Matthew Rosenberg and artist Carmine Di Giandomenico, has focused on Batman’s most iconic villain while trying to bring his particular vision of chaos to reality. Added to this, another Joker keeps doing his thing gotham city. The latest DC stories have shown how several Jokers at the same time, although the how and why remains somewhat confusing.

The twelfth issue of the series has clarified things a bit, although it retains much of the mystery that the comic contained from the beginning. It also puts a bloody limit on the spin-off series. In this new story, the rivalry between the two Jokers who competed for the title of Clown Prince of Crime has come to a head in the last few panels. At the end of the previous issue, one of the Jokers discovered that he was actually John Keysera person who came to believe that he was the original villain.

Upon discovering the sad truth, he felt completely depressed until one of his henchmen pointed out that even if he was not the Joker Really, that didn’t mean he couldn’t do fun things. Thus, John Keyser decided to kidnap Jason Todd, who has lately become one of the most beaten characters in the DC Universe. After administering Joker toxin shines once again the psychotic side of Red Hood that he Joker of John Keyser He intends to use it to kill his rival.

In the end, the comic leads to the meeting of both Joker who agree that the two will be until one of them gets bored and kills the other. That moment comes sooner than you could ever imagine. After freeing yourself from the effects of the toxin, the Jokers jump off the doomed train they were on just before Red Hood destroyed it. Although they both survive ending up in a river, one of the Jokers comes out of the water and murders the other. The surviving Joker is shown with the other’s severed head. and it’s unclear if this is the real Joker or John Keyser’s version.

DC has shown the development of several Jokers in Gotham for a few years now. The reasons for this remain somewhat unclear, although one of them has already been removed from the game board. These three different characters reflect the different modus operandi that the Joker has been used over the last few decades.

He Joker has always been a character that could very well be associated with the concept of anarchy so the reason that three versions of him would not only coexist but also work together doesn’t really hold up in any way. More than a character, the Joker is an idea and that one of them has died is no problem. The Joker is still aliveregardless of who they were before adopting that name.

The comic The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #12 It is now available.

