Wonder Woman hides a dark secret behind her origin

Wonder Woman is one of DC’s most powerful characters. Her legacy dates back to 1941, when she was created by William Moulton Marston and Harry G. Peter as a figure of female empowerment and a symbol of peace. Since then, she has starred in numerous storiesanimated series, movies and video games.

However, its origin has not always been the same, or at least that is what the comic The New 52 means. It seems that after so many years, the writers have decided to modify the story of how Diana was born and how she became Wonder Woman. Although they seem subtle changes, maybe they will have an impact in the future, especially in the way we understand the character and his world. If you want to know more, in the following information we leave you everything you need to know about this new origin of Wonder Woman that the writers have included.

What does Wonder Woman’s origin mean for the DC universe?

En Wonder Woman The New 52, written by Tom King and illustrated by Bilquis Evely, we follow Diana’s story in a 2011 DC reboot that suggests that she is actually a demigoddess and that is why she has the powers that represent her so much. At first, she was created from clay by her mother, Queen Hippolyta and later she was blessed by the gods of Olympus with extraordinary gifts.

This is the classic version of its origin, which dates back to its first appearance in 1941 and remained until 2011. However, in the new story it is explained that there is another story, one involving Zeus, the king of the gods, and a secret daughter he fathered with Hippolyta. This is the version that was introduced in The New 52 reboot and was also the origin used in the 2017 film adaptation.

According to events, Hippolyta would have told the story that her daughter was created by her with clay like a liehiding Diana’s true origin to that no one would find out that his father was actually Zeus. In this way, the root of his existence would have been updated and the truth is that It would make a lot of sense for her to be the daughter of a God.

Which Wonder Woman origin story is true?

The change was received with mixed opinions from fans. The debate intensified when the Wonder Woman film directed by Patty Jenkins in 2017 adopted the origin of Zeus as part of its plot, since this is where many arose. doubts regarding the update of the origin of the superheroine. In the end, taking into account the plot twists from The New 52from now on it seems that Wonder Woman will be considered a demigoddess, daughter of Zeus.

By recognizing both versions of this character’s story, the possibility of explore different aspects of their mythology and his relationship with other characters. For example:

As affects the fact of being the daughter of Zeus to her role as ambassador between the gods and mortals? What about his divine brotherslike Hercules or Ares? How does the fact of be created from clay in her identity as an Amazon? How the relationship is affected entre Batman y Wonder Woman?

We hope that future authors and artists Take advantage of this opportunity to deepen in the character of Wonder Woman and show more about the divine sideor that she now represents as a demigoddess. In fact, this is an important change because it would mean that hides more power inside which probably has not yet managed to exploit to the fullest.

