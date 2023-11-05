An artist has made an incredible cosplay of Poison Ivy in her zombie version.

Batman has many memorable and uniquely motivated villains, but Poison Ivy is one of the most interesting. In essence, this woman is not a character who wants to annihilate the inhabitants of Gotham for no reason, but rather she is a protector of nature, so she does not hesitate to confront the humans who, actively, usually destroy the vegetation. She has also made it clear that she has some major fears though.

For all this and more, Posion Ivy is a quite complex character within the DC comics universe, because it does not have a defined position, except being the protector of nature. Obviously, this character has many fans who love the look of her and what she represents.

And it’s so much so that an artist has created a Poison Ivy cosplay, but reimagining it in a zombified versionwhich is a bit reminiscent of the DCeased event, where the characters faced a zombie plague.

A cosplayer creates a terrifying representation of Poison Ivy

As we have mentioned, Poison Ivy is a character that has many fans who admire her design, her spectacular powers, and even the values ​​and principles it represents, especially in its desire to protect green areas from human impact. Therefore, an artist has shared a spectacular cosplay of this woman on her Instagram, but with a peculiar characteristic.

Through her Instagram account, user @gracethecosplaylass has shared a spectacular cosplay job, representing Poison Ivy. However, It has a big difference and it looks like a zombie.which means that it would be a version that has succumbed to a zombie plague and will now fight on behalf of these undead.

The artist’s representation is spectacular, you can see the design original and characteristic of Poison Ivy, with her orange hair and her green suit that represents nature and vegetation. However, you can also notice the effects of zombification on her face, especially on her skin.

The artist has shared a series of photos of her cosplay on Instagram and in some you can see the stage where Poison Ivy is located, which is a cemetery. This then means that the character has returned to life to destroy humanity once and for all. And it is important to highlight the spectacular makeup work, since all the damage from the plague can be seen on her skin.

It is necessary to highlight that, in the comics, DC has had a zombie event, known as DCeased, where many of the characters They have ended up becoming these living dead. However, this Poison Ivy cosplay shows a different destiny than the character had in the comic.

DCeased is a very important event in DC, as it showed the confrontation of this universe of characters against a zombie plague. Poison Ivy had her participation in this event, although her objective changed.

By the events of DCeased, Poison Ivy had become a guardian for humanity. So much so that he decided to team up with Harley Quinn to help her in her goal. In this way, they managed to turn the ruins of Gotham into a great refuge.

This was something that surprised fans, because it shows a great change in the character’s attitudegoing from trying to wipe out humans to protecting them from this zombie plague.

Therefore, this artist’s cosplay work would be a scenario in which Poison Ivy would be affected by this situation, being turned into a zombie. The result is definitely chilling. Also, as we mentioned at the beginning, the makeup is spectacular, as it even shows mushrooms sprouting from her skin.

