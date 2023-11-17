Joker Year One is underway to reveal the definitive origin story of Batman’s greatest villain!

DC Comics has promised to unearth the Clown Prince of Crime’s biggest secrets in The Joker Year One, a three-part saga that will leave the Dark Knight and fans in shock. The truth behind the villain’s birth, the legend of the chemical canister, and his chilling transformation will be revealed in Batman #142 – #144 starting in February.

Imagine diving into the twisted mind of the Joker as you uncover his harrowing story from his violent birth to becoming the monster everyone fears. Are you ready to have your perceptions about the Joker challenged? This powerful narrative from Chip Zdarsky, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, Andrea Sorrentino, Alejandro Sánchez and Dave Stewart will leave you speechless from the first page.

But that is not all.

Each issue of The Joker Year One will be adorned with visual masterpieces courtesy of Andrea Sorrentino and Dave Stewart, illustrating the villain’s momentous impact on the Caped Crusader’s life. The intrigue intensifies in Batman #143 when a mysterious figure from the hero’s past becomes intertwined with the Joker’s enigma, shaking the Clown Prince of Crime to his core.

And hold on tight for the epic conclusion in Batman #144, where the Red Hood gang unleashes chaos and only the Joker has the key to stop them. Can Batman take on a devastating new virus with the villain lurking in the shadows?

But this is just the beginning! After the impact of The Joker Year One, Dark Prisons will take over in Batman #145 – #148, leading Batman to confront his past in a harrowing fight against Zur. However, can he survive the onslaught of Amanda Waller and the US military?

2024 is shaping up to be a dizzying year for Batman devotees, but will this be the Joker origin story everyone was waiting for? In a world where much has been unraveled about the villain, will this revelation be an answer to our pleas or will it add more unknowns?

Check out the stunning artwork from The Joker Year One below and prepare for a journey into the heart of chaos with the Clown Prince of Crime!

DC Comics DC Comics DC Comics

What do you think about the images? Do you want to read these DC Comics stories? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

You can join our WhatsApp group with this link.