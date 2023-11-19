DC Comics finally reveals the story of the Joker in a trilogy that promises to change everything

DC, in a bold move, has decided to dispel the mists of mystery surrounding the Joker, presenting his definitive origin in The Joker Year One. This revelation, scheduled to unfold in the pages of Batman next year, has generated a whirlwind of expectations and speculation among fans. Are we ready to know the truth behind the smiling villain?

The origin of the clown prince of crime

The path to this revelation begins after the conclusion of Mindbomb in Batman #141. Here, the Dark Knight will face a shocking discovery about his archenemy. The story, which will run from Batman #142 to #144, is helmed by an all-star creative team: Chip Zdarsky, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, Andrea Sorrentino, Alejandro Sánchez and Dave Stewart.

This new comic begins with a tragic event: the death of the leader of the Red Hood Gang in a fateful chemical accident. This event, shrouded in urban legends, raises questions about the monstrous figure that emerged from that incident. From the first pages, we are promised that our previous notions about the Joker will be challenged and possibly dismantled.

Andrea Sorrentino and Dave Stewart, charged with illustrating the series, are tasked with depicting not only current events but also their impact on Batman’s distant future. Each issue will contribute pieces to a puzzle that spans decades, weaving past, present and future into a complex and absorbing narrative.

An unexpected twist in Batman

In the second act, Batman #143, we meet a mysterious figure from the Bat’s past, whose arrival deeply upsets the Joker. This issue promises to unravel secrets not only of the villain but also of the reconstituted Red Hood Gang. What hidden truths are waiting to be revealed?

The outcome in Batman #144 will take us to a point of no return. Red Hood’s gang unleashes chaos, and surprisingly, the only one capable of stopping them is the Joker. Meanwhile, Batman must deal with a devastating virus in a future where the Joker’s shadow looms ominously over everything.

The transcendence of the Joker

The Joker, known for being the arch enemy quintessential Batman, has evolved since his first appearance in 1940 in DC. Originally conceived as a homicidal psychopath, this character has undergone multiple transformations over the years, becoming a complex and multidimensional figure. His enigmatic nature and tendency towards chaos have established him as one of the villains most intriguing and popular in comics history. DC’s decision to explore his origin in this new comic not only offers a new perspective on this iconic character, but also raises questions about how this revelation will affect our perception of him.

Compare the Joker to others villains comic book is inevitable. While figures like Lex Luthor or the Penguin have clear and defined motivations, the Joker has stood out for his unpredictability and lack of a fixed purpose, beyond pure anarchy and ideological confrontation with Batman.

This characteristic has made it an object of fascination and study, both by fans and academics. This new Joker headline presents itself as an opportunity to add layers of depth to an already complex character, challenging our perceptions and offering a new dimension to his legend. This narrative approach could redefine what it means to be a villain in the world of superheroes, marking a milestone in the history of DC and in that of the genre itself.

What comes after the year of the Joker?

Following the shocking finale of The Joker Year One, the Dark Prisons series will take over in Batman #145 – #148. In this saga, Batman will face a terrifying character from his past and a new threat in the form of Amanda Waller and the US military.

DC’s decision to further explore the Joker’s origin poses a dilemma. In recent years, more has been revealed about this enigmatic villain, but is this elaboration an improvement or a detriment to his aura of mystery? 2024 promises to be a momentous year for followers of the Dark Knight, but the question remains: Are we prepared to face the definitive truth of the Joker?