Although he is already one of the most important members of the Justice League, Green Lantern now receives much more power.

Iconic Green Lantern figure Hal Jordan is undergoing an epic transformation with his new ring, unleashing surprising powers that could change the game in his fight against crime.

Beware of SPOILERS for the comic Green Lantern #3! Although Hal has left the Green Lantern Corps behind, his bravery knows no bounds. This new ring is taking his abilities to a completely different level, and the consequences are already shaking his world.

In this latest issue from Jeremy Adams and Xermanico, Hal faces a high-flying challenge when his new ring fails mid-flight outside Earth’s atmosphere. However, this reveals a unique and amazing feature: Hal’s ability to manipulate the light of his constructs. Goodbye solid green! Now, Hal can refract light, making his creations more realistic than ever.

This is how he demonstrates his new power.

In an impressive test, Hal creates an antelope so convincing that it fools a hungry cheetah. This new ring is not only more powerful, but it also gives Hal the ability to play with perception and reality, opening up a range of possibilities in his fight against crime.

Green Lantern

The Green Lantern Corps faces turbulent times, with the Guardians gone and the United Planets taking control. Although Hal resigned from the Corps, his return to Earth leads him to confront criminals who use Manhunter love technology. Faced with this threat, Hal creates a new independent Ring of Power, but without the artificial intelligence of the previous one.

The most exciting aspect is Green Lantern’s ability to make more realistic builds, something that dates back to the Silver Age of comics. With this ability, Hal will not only rely on brute force, but will take advantage of his creativity and intelligence to overcome villains.

Green Lantern #3 is available now. Get ready to be a Green Lantern like never before, taking on challenges with a touch of genius and a brighter light than ever!