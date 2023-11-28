DC Comics has announced a new miniseries starring Jason Todd, now known as Red Hood

The new mini series Red Hood: The Hill will hit bookstores in the United States with a zero issue on February 6, 2024, derived from the events of “Joker War.” The series will have a full release on February 13, comprised of six issues written by Shawn Martinbrough and artist Sanford Greene.

Greene was also responsible for the cover of issue 0, although Tony Akins and Moritat did the interiors for the preview.

Both Greene covers, as well as a Tirso Cons variant for issue #1, were released last week alongside the DC synopsis. This is the first series headlined by Red Hood since 2021.

You can see the covers and synopsis of the first two issues below:

Red Hood: The Hill Nº 0

Before you embark on Jason Todd’s new adventure, experience the story that introduced Jason to his new home! As the Joker War ravages Gotham, a new group of vigilantes has formed to protect their territory, and Red Hood finds himself caught in the crossfire! This exciting story collects Red Hood: Outlaw #51 and #52, and is essential reading to prepare you for all the hell to come on The Hill!

Red Hood: The Hill N 1

Welcome to the Hill, formerly one of Gotham’s most dangerous suburbs, a place that required its residents to band together to stay safe when the police, and sometimes even Batman, would not. Now, as the hillside gentrifies, old habits die hard as the vigilante known only as Strike works with his team to keep the city safe, but she’s not alone. Jason Todd, one of the hill’s newest residents, is more than happy to take on the face of the Red Hood to help Strike keep his new home safe. But a new villain is emerging from the shadows. Can Red Hood, Strike, and the Hill’s small vigilante militia keep their home safe? Watch Red Hood Returns to find out!