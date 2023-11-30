We are about to change the year, and that means that many rates and subscriptions are updated. What is not normal is that it happens every 4 or 5 months, and on each occasion, the increase is brutal. DAZN announces a new price increase of up to 50%, starting January 26. Those who are subscribed to the monthly plan maintain prices until March.

Sports-focused streaming platform DAZN already raised prices by 50% last August. Just four months later, announces a new increase of up to 50%according to the plan, which means double prices in just five months.

On DAZN you can watch up to five matches per day from the Football League, Formula 1, Moto GP, and some other sports. But it does not broadcast the Champions League.

This is how DANZ prices remain after the increase of up to 50% in January 2024

According to HobbyConsolas.com, DAZN has begun to warn of the next increase in fees.

As expected, many of its clients have protested online, outraged, since in some cases the increase is 90 euros per year. And up to 120 euros if you pay the monthly fee:

These are the new prices:

DAZN Essential includes Formula 1, MotoGP, Premier League, women’s football (Champions and F League) and the original DAZN documentaries. It will cost 29.99 euros per month instead of 19.99 euros. There is also the option of the annual rate at 239.99 euros.

DAZN Total adds LaLiga EA Sports to the entire previous package. Your new price is 39.99 euros per month instead of 29.99 euros. Its annual fee costs 349.99 euros.

Users also complain that DAZN has reduced the number of simultaneous devices, and broadcasts advertising before contenteven after paying 250 euros.

We are not clear that raise rates by 50% every few months, like DAZN is doing, be the solution to maintain a streaming platform. We will see how the issue evolves in the coming months.