For DAZN there are no limits when it comes to integrate more and more sports and competitions. Although football continues to be the king of sport and what users demand the most, it is obvious that there is a market for much more. Hence the recent interest they have had in Formula 1 and also, as we see now, the support they are giving to the United States NFL. It is precisely with this competition that they launch their new service known as NFL Game Pass.

Try it for free

If you’ve been bitten by the American football bug and want dive into NFL competition, the good news is that DAZN has a proposal that will cover your needs. This new service is available with a launch promotion that allows all interested parties to enjoy seven days free to test what it offers.

The best thing is that the test is provided without conditions. You can request it and cancel at the moment in which you finish it or, if you are satisfied, renew the service to subscribe fully. Of course, DAZN has already mentioned that this seven-day free promotion will only be available on a limited basis, so if you are interested, it would be best to activate it as soon as possible. That is to say, it is most likely that he will not make it to the next Super Bowl in February if that is what you were considering. If you have questions, perhaps they can be resolved by contacting DAZN.

What does NFL Game Pass offer?

It is a window that opens wide to North American culture and the world of its most popular sport. it’s possible see all the games both the regular season and the preseason previews and also covers, of course, the Super Bowl. This is great news since there are many fans who enjoy watching this match, so having a platform like DAZN that offers it among its content will greatly simplify viewing the event next year.

Other programs are also included with the NFL service, such as documentaries related to the competition and its teams and other additional content. Keep in mind that NFL Game Pass is launched with two types of subscription: Season Pro and Weekly Pro. The first of them is the one that has a seven-day free trial available and has a price per season of 84.99 euros. However, DAZN charges the cost in three payments, so what you will pay will be three receipts of 28.33 euros.

This subscription includes absolutely all games, both playoffs and league matches, and the next Super Bowl LVIII which will once again be quite a spectacle. In addition, on Sundays it is possible to watch NFL RedZone, a seven-hour program that brings together the best of American football with the guarantee that there will not be a single second of commercials. On the other hand, the subscription also gives access to the NFL Network, a compendium of content available at all times where not only match summaries, but also complete matches and other related elements are gathered. Finally, users can also watch Authentic America without leaving any of its elements behind, neither the analyzes and comments, nor the different shows that take place during the break.

The other option available is Weekly Pro, which has a price of 17.99 euros each week. In this case it is not possible to see the Super Bowl, but they are all other features mentioned in the season plan. Of course, you pay weekly, so only the matches from the seven days included in each subscription you make are included.