The popular survival shooter DayZ has been experiencing a significant increase in its number of active players during the last few hours. All this thanks to the launch of the new patch 1.23, which in addition to generating this increase in users, has been well received by the community. Patch that highlights the optimization of the spawn system, which makes it easier to play with friends on the same map since now, with Player Spawn Groups, you can start at the same spawn points as your friends and other players.

And in case you are one of those who do not know this game or perhaps you had heard of it, but had never played it, we tell you that DayZ is classified as a veteran title in the survival shooter genre. Game that made its debut in early access on December 13, 2013, developed and published by Bohemia Interactive, reaching version 1.0 in 2018. Initially conceived as a mod for the shooter Arma 2 and intended as a technical demo, DayZ has evolved significantly over the years and has earned an important place among fans of shooting and survival games

You can read: Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck tremble, PlayStation presented Project Q, its portable console that will use the Remote Play function with the PS5

Being able to “spawn” with friends, the most attractive thing about the new patch

As we noted, the increase in player numbers appears to be directly related to the new spawn options introduced in patch 1.23. Previously, players who wanted to play together often appeared at distances of up to one hundred kilometers from each other, requiring previously formed groups to meet in-game, consuming valuable time. Something that has now been changed drastically, as according to the patch notes, you can “start or respawn on a server at the same time as your friends and you will have a good chance of respawning in the same area.”

Among the other new features of the patch, along with new nostalgic elements based on well-known Arma 2 weapons, players now also have the option to hide their belongings underground using a shovel. Additionally, among the highlights of the update are the release of stuck cars by pushing, visibility of the queue status and time of day in the server browser, adjustment in the distribution of powerful weapons inside and outside the zones contaminated and customization of the player’s equipment through mission files on the server, among others.

DayZ’s tenth anniversary is approaching

The current increase in the population of players of the title could also be due to the celebration of DayZ’s tenth anniversary approaching next month. A milestone that has surely made many veteran players and others who have started playing a few months or years ago return to the game to explore the improvements, especially after years of problems. Since 2020, DayZ has been breaking player records annually, suggesting that continued improvements and patches are having a long-term positive impact, keeping its community growing.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord