The Association of Banks of Mexico (ABM) reported that Banking institutions will suspend operations to the public this Thursday, November 2.

The National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) establishes non-business days in the financial sector, in accordance with what was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation on November 28, 2022.

Bank branches will not provide service to usersbut ATMs, banking correspondents, digital banking, electronic banking and telephone banking will be in operation.

Will banks in supermarkets and shopping centers open?

For people who require a service, Banks inside commercial stores and supermarkets will open to the public during traditional hourseven though it is a holiday.

The ABM reminded banking customers that they have more than 61 thousand ATMs and 50 thousand banking correspondents at their disposal; as well as digital, electronic and telephone banking, which operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

He pointed out that the Law for the Transparency and Regulation of Financial Services establishes that, in the event that the deadline for a payment corresponds to a non-business day, Payment can be made the next business day.

MV

