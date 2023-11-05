Within the framework of the celebration of the Day of the Dead, Coco: A festival to remember, a family show that featured the participation of Natalia Jiménez, Pedro Fernández, Eugenia León, was presented for the first time in Mexico City.Omar Chaparro, Sandra Echeverría, Sofía Garza and Oscar Jiménez, live music and the screening of Coco, the Oscar®-winning Disney and Pixar film.

Pedro Fernández in Coco: A festival to remember. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

As part of the show held in the Plaza de Toros La México, the more than 20 thousand attendees enjoyed and chanted hits such as The world is my family, Un poco loco, El latido de mi corazón, Remember me, among other songs.. In addition, the grand closing of the festival, which lasted more than three hours, was performed by the iconic Mexican cumbia group, Los Ángeles Azules.

Eugenia León in Coco: A festival to remember. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

This visual and sound experience highlighted part of Mexican culture in an evening full of emotions and memorieswhich was complemented with an interactive offering, a parade of fluorescent alebrijes, skulls, magical characters and the participation of MYST.

Coco: A Festival to Remember is inspired by the film Coco from Disney and Pixar. The festival is licensed by Disney Concerts for Rola Entertainment and has the participation of The Walt Disney Company México.

Natalia Jiménez in Coco: A festival to remember. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

The direction of the festival was headed by Felipe Fernández del Paso, and the direction of the festival’s Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Chacho Gaytán.

Coco, the original story from Disney and PIXAR, which premiered in Mexican theaters in 2017 and is available on Disney+, celebrates family and pays tribute to the Day of the Dead, was directed by Lee Unkrich, co-directed by Adrián Molina and produced by Darla K. Anderson. It achieved international recognition and won, among other awards, two Oscars® in the categories of Best Animated Film and Best Original Song, for the song Remember Me.

With information from The Walt Disney Company Mexico.

