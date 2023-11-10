Dark Horse’s Dawnrunner brings us authentic titanic duels

In a distant future, where war has become a spectacle of titanic proportions, Dark Horse Comics’ Dawnrunner is shaping up to be a visual and narrative odyssey that promises to leave a mark on the hearts of science fiction fans. Imagine a world where gigantic mechs, known as Iron Kings, face off in gladiatorial combat against alien monsters, the Tetza, for the survival of humanity.

A future of giants and battles

The creative mind behind this epic showdown is the acclaimed Ram V, known for The Many Deaths of Laila Starr, and artist Evan Cagle, whose work on The Witcher has already captured the imagination of many. Joining them, Dave Stewart, colorist at BPRD, and Aditya Bidikar, lyricist at Blue Book, complete this dream team. Their collective vision gives life to this new comic, a series that delves into the darkest and most exciting corners of the war between mechs and kaiju.

Anita Marr, the protagonist of this story, emerges as the best pilot of the Iron Kings, entrusted with a special mission: to operate a secret prototype called Dawnrunner. This Iron King, presented as a potential revolution in the war against the Tetza, could be the key to tipping the balance in favor of humanity.

Exploring the character of Anita Marr

At the core of Dawnrunner is Anita Marr, not only as the elite pilot of the Iron Kings, but also as a symbol of resilience and tenacity. Her character represents human determination in the face of unimaginable adversity. In a world torn by war and chaos, Anita stands as a figure of hope and courage. The depth of her character goes beyond the battles; It reflects internal conflicts, difficult decisions and the emotional burden of being humanity’s last line of defense. This focus on character development promises to add a human dimension to a story dominated by steel giants and monsters.

Dawnrunner not only adds to the tradition of mechs versus kaiju stories, but also has the potential to redefine it. This genre, popularized by icons like Neon Genesis Evangelion and Pacific Rim, has captured the public’s imagination for decades, offering a unique blend of science fiction, drama and action. By placing a character as complex and multifaceted as Anita at the center of this new saga, Dawnrunner seeks to bring a new perspective to this universe of giants. The series not only promises to be a visual feast of titanic combat, but also an exploration of humanity and its struggles in a dystopian future.

The art that gives life to war

To add even more excitement, fans can delight in the series’ variant covers, created by renowned artists such as Matias Bergara (John Constantine: Hellblazer), Dike Raun (Shang-Chi) and Tula Lotay (Barnstormers). These works promise to immerse us in a world where art and narrative merge to tell a story of resistance, hope and epic combat.

Dawnrunner not only promises to be an exciting addition to the Mech vs. Kaiju, but also raises the question: Can it compete with masterpieces like Neon Genesis Evangelion or Pacific Rim? Although it is still early to tell, the anticipation and talent involved in this project suggest that Dawnrunner could become a cult work.

The debut of a futuristic epic

The first installment of this five-issue series, Dawnrunner #1, will be released on March 20, 2024, in both physical and digital formats, and is now available for pre-order at your local comic book store. This release marks the beginning of a saga that promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans of the genre and comic lovers in general.