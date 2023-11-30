The words of Davide Brivio

No return to MotoGP for Davide Brivio. The former Suzuki team manager has in fact denied the rumors regarding his move to Honda, where he would find Luca Marini, fresh from the announcement, and Joan Mir, with whom he already triumphed in 2020, which has fueled the rumors in recent days .

Responsible for Alpine’s junior program, Brivio was clear to speedweek.com: “I will stay in Alpine, I can’t talk about the exact duration of the agreement, but it extends until next year. At the moment I have no intention of accepting a more work and I feel comfortable in Alpine. Also, there is no job for me anywhere else, no one has offered me anything. So I will continue to do what I am doing at the moment.”

“It’s difficult to answer about considering other jobs, because I would have to know who’s asking me and what it’s about, I know there’s some speculation right now, but I have a job at Alpine for next year. I’m happy here and I’m not thinking about another job.”

Meanwhile, Marc Marquez underwent surgery on his right forearm on Wednesday to resolve the compartment syndrome which was becoming increasingly annoying. This was revealed by the eight-time world champion driver himself, through his ‘X’ (ex-Twitter) profile, who wanted to personally reassure fans and professionals.