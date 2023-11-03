After starring in the 60th anniversary, David Tennant wants to repeat as Doctor Who in the near future. It will come true?

David Tennant, the beloved actor known for playing the Tenth Doctor in Doctor Who, is set to return to the iconic series in three 60th anniversary specials before the end of 2023. However, he has made it clear that this won’t necessarily be his last. trip in the Tardis.

Actor David Tennant joined the Doctor Who universe in 2005, taking on the role of the Tenth Doctor from Christopher Eccleston, and held the role until 2010. While he was succeeded by Matt Smith, he reprized the character in the 50th anniversary episode , The Day of The Doctor, in 2013.

Now, he has also starred in the 60th anniversary.

His most recent return came last year when Jodie Whittaker took on the role of the Doctor. This time around, David Tennant appeared as the Fourteenth Doctor, keeping fans excited about the possibilities this could bring. The exact plot of his return will be revealed throughout the three 60th anniversary specials, which will premiere in November and December under the direction of Russell T. Davies.

Doctor Who

In an interview with SFX, David Tennant expressed that he does not rule out future returns: “I think it would be false to imagine that they would never ask me again because history would indicate that it was always a possibility. So, I’m not going to say never because I don’t think anyone will believe me. That doesn’t mean I know I ever will. But I guess until I can run down a corridor, it’s always a possibility. But I promise I have no plans.”

When asked about the possibility of following in the footsteps of Sir Patrick Stewart, who continues to play Star Trek’s Jean-Luc Picard at 82, Tennant joked: “Maybe that should be my goal, to have one last appearance as The Doctor at 82 years old. “I have 30 years to make him wait.”

The three Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials promise a thrilling reunion of the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna Temple-Noble (Catherine Tate), facing off against a terrifying villain, the Toymaker, played by Neil Patrick Harris in his series debut .

The new season of Doctor Who will air worldwide in 2024, via Disney Plus and the BBC in the UK and Ireland. Fans can look forward to exciting adventures through time and space aboard the Tardis.

SFX source.