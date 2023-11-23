With David Tennant and Catherine Tate returning, the first of three episodes of the Doctor Who 60th anniversary special lands in the Disney+ catalog on November 25, 2023.

This Saturday Disney+ adds to its catalog the first of the three episodes that make up the special for the 60th anniversary of the long-running series Doctor Who, which brings back David Tennant y Catherine Tate like the Doctor and Donna Noble.

However, Tennant does not return as the Tenth Doctor, but as the Fourteenth Doctorsince the last episode shows how the Thirteenth Doctor incarnated by Jodie Whittaker is regenerated in this version instead of the one in Dear friendwho will take on the role of the Fifteenth Doctor in the following season.

Subscribe to Disney+

Your favorite movies and series are on Disney+. Subscribe for €8.99/month or save 2 months with the annual subscription, compared to 12 months at the monthly subscription price.

Start subscription

In this special, the newly regenerated Doctor is reunited with an old enemy whom he had not seen for a long time, neither more nor less than The Toymakervillain played on this occasion by Neil Patrick Harris and that had its first appearance in the third season of the classic series, which the First Doctor (William Hartnell) once faced.

But before encountering such an old enemy, the Doctor will find himself involved in other adventures, since, as David Tennant and Russell T. Davies have confirmed, the special 60th anniversary of Doctor Who It is not divided into three parts, but rather they are three independent and very different episodes from each other..

This is what the episodes of the Doctor Who 60th anniversary special are going to be like

In a recent interview for The One Show, Russell T. Davieswho returns again as showrunner of the series after passing through the first four seasons of the 2005 version, has confirmed that the episodes of the Doctor Who 60th anniversary special are self-contained and can be seen separately.

For his part, David Tennant explains how these episodes are very different from each other and each of them has a characteristic tone and story.

“Yes, they’re very different. Each one is really unique. The first is the kind of Doctor Who world you’ll recognise, I think. The second is unlike any Doctor Who episode ever made before. And the third is crazy.” says Tennant, to which Davies adds that the second episode “looks scary.”

The first episode of 60th anniversary special Doctor Who debuts in the catalog of Disney+ this Saturday, November 25, 2023. Do you want to see David Tennant and Catherine Tate in action again?