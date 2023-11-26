The end of Stranger Things is getting closer and fans are more impatient than ever.

Stranger Things will conclude in season 5

Join the conversation

A recent preview of the fifth season of one of Netflix’s most successful series, Stranger Things, suggests that the ending will live up to what fans expect. The actor who plays the character of Jim Hopper, David Harbor, suggests that the conclusion of the popular Netflix series will not disappoint. Fans have expressed their concerns about the end of the Stranger Things seriessince they arise from the high expectations placed on Netflix to finish what it started just as well.

The end of Stranger Things is getting closer and fans are more impatient than ever

The reality is that the bar is also higher for the conclusion of the season, since the series has always maintained a very good level, receiving praise from critics and the unconditional support of the fans in its four seasons. Since he made his debut in 2016, Stranger Things It has earned a good legion of followers and has become a shining example of what Netflix can offer.

With this in mind, Netflix issued a statement last year from the show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers, announcing that Stranger Things would conclude in the fifth season that is already on the horizon. Not long after, the end of season 4 of Stranger Things opened Pandora’s box, with a series of events that left viewers of the series completely surprised. Many ideas preparing for their conclusion and raising concerns about what we will see last about Stranger Things. A recent preview related to season 5 It may reassure the most hardcore fans..

Not long ago, the main actor in the cast, David Harbour, recognized the possibility of seeing season 6 of Stranger Things. In the end, Harbor erased any possibility of hope that the television series would extend much further in time. David Harbor said Strangers Things had a very definitive ending:

The best thing about all this is that there is a real ending after all. Stranger Things will end in a very real way. The story of Stranger Things is a complete story and will end in the final episode of season 5.

While this is discouraging news for fans who want Stranger Things never came to a conclusion. Stranger Things may end on a strong note, but as Harbor’s comment indicates, Netflix He will make sure it is done in the most correct way. There are still many loose ends to tie up, characters to bring back and mysteries to solve before Stranger Things season 5 show your end credits.

Join the conversation