David Harbour, the actor who plays Jim Hopper in Stranger Things, has shared in the last few hours that the Netflix series is about to resume filming.

In the middle of this week the SAG-AFTRA strike ended, so all the productions that were left halfway will continue their filming, including the last season of Stranger Things for Netflix, which will feature the return of David Harbor as Jim Hopper.

David Harbour He was at the BoxLunch Gala yesterday, where he was going to be named Giving Ambassador, but during his walk on the red carpet he had time to report on the state of the production of the fifth season of Stranger Things, whose filming is going to resume practically imminently.

When they asked Jim’s actor Hopper their plans after the strike SAG-AFTRAassured: “I mean, we have to roll the last season of Stranger Things¿no? I have to be there in a couple of days. “We have to go, we’re late.”

Stranger Things season 5 resumes filming in “a couple of days”

The season 4 of Stranger Things premiered on Netflix last summer, arriving on the streaming platform divided into 2 parts. The final season plans to be even more ambitious than the last.

It is expected that we will see 8 new episodes, and that its final chapter will have a duration of approximately 2 and a half hours. Shawn Levythe producer of the series Netflixassured that the new season of Stranger Things was going to “expand the scale and depth” we saw in season 4.

In addition, he added that it would be “a great cinematic story, (…) as big as any of the biggest movies we see.”

Based on David Harbor’s statements in September of this year, a “very, very moving” ending awaits us. For now we do not know what the release date from last season de Stranger Things en Netflix.