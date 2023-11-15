El Hormiguero has had the pleasure of welcoming David Gandy to the set. The Briton has been with Pablo Motos for the first time to spend an unforgettable night while he tells everything about the world of modeling.

After an interview where we were able to get to know the guest’s most personal side, Trancas y Barrancas’s turn has arrived. The ants have prepared a fun challenge where they have tested David’s eye for analyzing models on a catwalk.

A group of twins have paraded around the set one by one and the Brit had to guess if the second person who appeared was the same as the first or if it was his brother. “I can’t tell them apart even when they’re together,” he said, laughing. This is what this great moment has been like!