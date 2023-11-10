With ‘Mank’, it seemed that David Fincher had turned his career towards a more emotional and traditional drama than most of his films. With this, his previous projects for Netflix, the historic ‘House of Cards’ and the superb (and unfortunately, interrupted) ‘Mindhunter’, were left behind. But with ‘The murderer‘, which arrives exclusively on the platform after a brief run in theaters, it seems that the Fincher that we missed is returning, the one of the cerebral, mathematical thrillers bathed in perverse humor.

In this case, we have one of his characters immersed in a dense internal world and for which reality is a puzzle that must be continually solved. Is about a hitman played by a magnificent Michael Fassbender (who understands that in Fincher’s vision there is not only intensity but also some hidden parody) and who embarks, after a failed mission, on a path of devastating revenge.

In ‘The Killer’, Fincher crosses paths again with that of Andrew Kevin Walker, screenwriter of his first massive hit, ‘Seven’ (and script doctor on ‘The Game’ and ‘Fight Club’), and does with a film that overflows the director’s style from all sides. Especially in the staging, as meticulous as the customs displayed by the hitman in the first and sensational section of the film. But also in that stimulating habit of not giving everything to the viewer (‘The Killer’ provides countless details of the plot and characters below the main plot, but does not explain any), or in the astonishing anticlimax that closes the story.

And all of this punctuated with Fincher’s usual visual brilliance, which allows itself to abandon an intense but placid narrative with one of the best hand-to-hand fights filmed all year, one that makes those unsalted breads that are the action sequences of Marvel movies pale with envy. Brimming with shots to remember and incredible visual ideas, ‘The Assassin’ is not cinema for all audiences, but it is one that is not usually seen in exclusive productions on the platforms.

