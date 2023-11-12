The premiere of ‘The Killer’ on Netflix, David Fincher’s new film, forces us to review which are the worst in his filmography.

After having done it with Ridley Scott, it’s time to review David Fincher’s 6 worst movies. The filmmaker, master of suspense and visionary director, has left an indelible mark on contemporary cinema with masterpieces such as Seven (1995) and Fight Club (1999). However, like any creative genius, his career also includes films that were not exactly well received. Now that The Killer (2023) has arrived on Netflix, let’s review what is the worst thing about his filmography.

6) Millennium: The Men Who Didn’t Love Women (2011)

Columbia Pictures

David Fincher’s adaptation of the best-selling Swedish novel has been met with divided opinions. While some praise the visual aesthetics and Rooney Mara’s performance, others criticize the film for its graphic violence and lack of depth compared to the Swedish version directed by Niels Arden Oplev. Millennium: The men who didn’t love women It is positioned at the lower end of Fincher’s filmography. Although he still retains moments of his technical mastery.

5) The curious case of Benjamin Button (2008)

Paramount Pictures

Although this adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s story was acclaimed for its innovative visual effects technology and Brad Pitt’s performance, it has been criticized for its slow pacing and lack of narrative cohesion. The movie of The curious Case of Benjamin Button offers a unique perspective on aging and life, but some viewers have found its execution to not fully live up to the expectations associated with the David Fincher name.

4) Gone Girl (2014) is one of David Fincher’s worst

20th Century Fox

Although Lost has been acclaimed by many, some critics argue that its long length and thriller approach may make it less accessible to certain viewers. However, the film is a testament to David Fincher’s ability to create complex narratives and intriguing characters. While it may not reach the heights of Seven, Fight Club or Zodiac, it is still a notable piece of the genre. A film to be taken into account by many.

3) Lack (2020)

Netflix

This movie within a movie, starring Gary Oldman, received great reviews. Both by the specialized press and by the public. Although some praise David Fincher’s ability to maintain a sober and powerful narrative, others argue that the plot falls short. However, Lack it’s a great movie. What happens is that this filmmaker’s filmography is so good that some of them have to fall under their own weight. And the one who has to fall here is Mank.

2) Panic Room (2002)

This thriller, starring Jodie Foster and Kristen Stewart, has been described as solid but not as shocking compared to other David Fincher works. Despite its intriguing premise and competent execution, some critics consider that The panic room It lacks the emotional depth and narrative innovation that characterize Fincher’s other films.

1) Alien 3 (1992) is David Fincher’s worst film

David Fincher, in one of his first jobs as a director, took the reins of the Alien franchise. Although the film was plagued by production challenges and creative conflicts, the filmmaker manages to infuse some distinctive visual and atmospheric elements. Although it cannot be compared with the magnitude of his later achievements, Alien 3 marks an early chapter in Finche’s career. And he reveals his ability to handle tension and the disconcerting. A film to be claimed with the director’s cut.

These are David Fincher’s least notable films. And, despite this, in his works considered less successful, the director continues to demonstrate his ability to create unique atmospheres and narratives that challenge conventions. Each film, while it may not have achieved the acclaim of his most notable successes, offers a window into a filmmaker’s artistic evolution. A director who continues to surprise and captivate his audience. Now, with The Killer on Netflix.