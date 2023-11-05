David Fincher acknowledges his excitement over the cancellation of the World War Z sequel due to its resemblance to The Last of Us.

World War Z is one of the highest-grossing zombie movies in history

Since it premiered in 2013, World War Z remains one of the most successful zombie productions of all time. The film starred the acclaimed Brad Pitt. Due to its success at the box office, the studio actually considered making a sequel, but it was ultimately scrapped due to budget concerns in 2019. David Fincher I recognized that if it had come true it would have had a certain resemblance to HBO’s star production, The Last of Us.

Therefore, its cancellation does not feel so bad:

Bueno, It was a bit like The Last of Us.. I’m glad we didn’t do what we were doing because The Last of Us has a lot more space to explore the same ideas that we intended to present.

The HBO series The Last of Us is an adaptation of the video game to the small screen starring Peter Pascal y Bella Ramsey. Its plot places the viewer in a post-apocalyptic world decimated by a fungal infection, which turns those infected into aggressive creatures with behavior very similar to the most traditional zombies. Going back to World War Z, the camouflage discovered by Gerry Lane, played by Pitt, at the end of the film was just a patch, not a true solution to the problem. And this is exactly what would pave the way for Fincher’s canceled sequel.

While it is true that the sequel was highly anticipated and fans were eager to see the reunion of the acclaimed director with Brad Pitt after Fight club y The curious Case of Benjamin Button, Fincher now thinks that HBO has been able to execute the idea just four years later at a much higher level than we would have and that he’s happy with how things turned out. He really believes that The Last of Us is an improved version of what he wanted to accomplish in the hypothetical. World War Z 2.

