The director is not considering making a sequel to the film right now, but he does not rule it out either.

Two years after releasing his last film, Mank, the director David Fincher returns to Netflix with a recurring theme in his filmography: serial killers. A film that has just premiered on the platform and that could have more life than it might seem at first, since its director does not rule out continuing the story of The Killer.

“I never say never. I usually don’t follow established rules in this regard.. “I’m the same guy who, before directing Zodiac, said that ‘I was never going to make serial killer movies again,'” Fincher himself joked in an interview with Entertainment Weekly when asked about a possible sequel to The Killer.

The Netflix film has reunited Fincher with the screenwriter of Seven, Andrew Kevin Walker, who couldn’t have given more confusing instructions to start writing the script for The Killer. According to Walker, Fincher told him: “Try writing a script about a guy who barely has ten lines of dialogue in the entire movie.”

“As a sign of pride I will say that in The first draft I gave him I managed to make a script in which the character only had 13 lines of dialogue. It was the most I could shorten without making the story stop working and seem natural,” Walker himself acknowledged in the interview.

The next project, a Christmas movie?

Asked when they were going to meet again to make a new film together, screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker claimed to be trying to resurrect an unnamed project that had been on hold for years, although he also gave another possibility to be able to work with David Fincher again: “I would like to make a Christmas movie. Probably starring a serial killer“.

An idea that F himself lovedincher when the journalist passed it on to him: “It sounds pretty cool,” and although there is always the question of knowing if it is really a joke, who is going to say no to an idea proposed by the director of The Killer.

