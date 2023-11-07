Moisés has arrived at El Rosco with an exceptional time record: he starts playing with 179 seconds after having accumulated 94 during the tests. It is the same amount that Rafa achieved and, in the case of the Sevillian, on a historic day because it was when he took the Pasapalabra pot. In this way, the Alfaro has equaled him in the Top-3 best times. And will he have the same luck winning the 1,072,000 euros at stake?

With so many seconds, Moisés has taken his Rosco calmly, without rushing. For his part, Oscar has faced the pressure with confidence. Therefore, despite the 47 seconds difference, the duel was very even. Proof of this is that both have finished the first round with 18 hits, tying at 19 and, later, at 21.

However, Óscar was aware that his rival could allow himself to speculate and it was his turn to take risks. The ending was a fast-paced David versus Goliath. Discover the outcome in the video!