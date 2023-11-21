Director Dave Filoni has become the new Creative Director of Star Wars. But what does that really mean? What is going to change?

Dave Filoni has explained his new role in Star Wars. The filmmaker has assumed a new role in the universe of the galactic saga as Creative Director. A position that is defined by his support for scriptwriters, directors and producers without imposing narrative guidelines. Filoni, who feels like part of a Jedi Council, will try to help tell the best stories without dictating how it should be done.

The vast Dave Filoni’s experience in Star Wars, including his mentorship with George Lucas and his work on series such as The Clone Wars and Rebels, supports this new position. A position that all fans of this galaxy far, far away were demanding.

This is what is going to happen from now on

Lucasfilm

The Dave Filoni’s new responsibility in Star Wars It is not limited to your ongoing projects. In addition to working on his own film to fill the gap between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, he will continue to explore more stories in a possible second season of Ahsoka. This direct immersion in story creation allows him to better understand the challenges and bring a broader perspective to help Lucasfilm filmmakers. Beyond simply establishing concepts like “the Jedi are like this, the Sith are like that.” We are facing a fabulous business movement.

As Dave Filoni takes on this creative role, the projects announced at the Star Wars Celebration are still underway. Among them, a Star Wars film directed by James Mangold and focused on the origins of the Force. And a story directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy that revisits the character of Rey played by Daisy Ridley. As for television productions, The Acolyte, which is set in the High Republic, and Skeleton Crew, a series that tells the story of young space travelers after the fall of the Galactic Empire, are in development. That is, after the Battle of Endor.

Fuente: Vanity Fair