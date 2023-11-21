Dave Filoni confirms that he has become the creative director of Star Wars at Lucasfilm and will oversee the next generation of films and series in the galactic franchise.

The Star Wars universe is preparing for important changes. Not only for the upcoming series and films that are scheduled, but also by Lucasfilm’s staff structure.

As reported by Variety, Dave Filoni, responsible for Star Wars series such as Ahsoka or Star Wars: The Clone Wars, has risen in the company and From now on he becomes the creative director of Star Wars.

“Now I am what is called creative director of Lucasfilm,” Filoni himself confirms to the medium, whose career in Star Wars began in the early 2000s after being sought out by George Lucas himself as supervisor of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Since then, Filoni’s career with the galactic franchise has only been on the rise with projects such as Star Wars: Rebels, The Mandalorian or the aforementioned Ahsokaplus a new Star Wars movie.

What does Dave Filoni’s new role at Lucasfilm consist of?

Although Filoni has intervened in the Star Wars stories, most of the projects outside his direct control would only have had his contribution after the fact, as may have happened with Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi or even the previous seasons of The Mandalorian.

However, now Dave Filoni will be involved in all Star Wars film and television projects from the early stages of developmentso he will have a fundamental role in the franchise.

“In the past, a lot of projects would involve me being involved in it, seeing it after it had already developed well. In this new role, it’s basically open to everything that’s happening. When we plan the future of what we’re doing now, I participated in the initial phase,” explains the director.

Thus, Filoni’s new role at Lucasfilm will provide a blueprint for where the franchise is headed with its upcoming films and series. You could even say that his role is similar to that of Kevin Feige with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the filmmaker explains.

“I’m not telling people what to do. But I am I feel like I’m trying to help them tell the best story they want to tell.. “I need to be of help throughout the galaxy, almost as part of a Jedi Council,” adds Filoni.

What do you think that Dave Filoni is now the creative director of the Star Wars series and films at Lucasfilm? Tell us your impressions on the topic in our comments section.