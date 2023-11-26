In the space of less than 48 hours, Abu Dhabi has changed owners several times. Charles Leclerc and George Russell took turns in free practice, but in the end, as in many other events this season, it was Max Verstappen who put his stamp on the last pole position of a world championship that bears his name.

However, on the eve of qualifying there were more doubts than certainties because, unlike other occasions during this championship, everyone had to face some specific difficulty. On Friday Verstappen had suffered from excessive understeer and excessively marked bottoming, while George Russell, who believed he had a real chance of fighting for pole after the good performance in FP3, would have had to contend with the drop in temperatures in the transition to the night session . It is no coincidence that the same driver then said he was partly surprised by the pole, with a car that only found its way in qualifying: beyond the RB19, on the flying lap the RB19 showed no absolute strengths over its rivals , but it managed to make the balance between the straights, the fast areas and the slow sections its best quality.

However, to conquer the front row next to the Dutchman there is someone who, as often happens, managed to work magic on the flying lap, building another leading qualification, namely Charles Leclerc. Ferrari’s Saturday was full of ups and downs, with a clear contrast between Carlos Sainz’s elimination in Q1 and the Monegasque’s fine second place, achieved with a final lap that could be among the best of his season. However, in reality even the third free practice session had left mixed feelings for the Cavallino, who had probably poorly digested the warmer temperatures of the late afternoon, preferring instead the coolness of the night.

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Observing the telemetry references, the first differences emerge already in turn one, where in reality already on Friday Charles Leclerc had shown some signs of suffering compared to his opponents. Difficulties that were then repeated on Saturday afternoon during the last free practice session, in which he underlined how, in that specific section, he was unable to find the grip that his rivals had. This is especially noticeable when entering and traveling: Verstappen manages to brake later on entry while at the same time bringing greater speed to the center of the corner, around 4 km/h more. On the contrary, the Monegasque is forced to sacrifice entry, so as to be able to return to the accelerator early on exit without experiencing too much understeer. These difficulties cost the Ferrarista over a tenth, who then only partially recovered in turn three.

In the long fast corner that characterizes the first sector, in fact, Leclerc is able to get closer to the poleman, albeit only to a very limited extent compared to the previous day. On Friday, in fact, the RB19 had suffered significantly from the bumps that characterized that stretch of track, therefore suffering from excessive bottoming which destabilized the car. Although the interventions on the track during the night, with various works to make the asphalt smoother, and the set-up interventions allowed us to make some steps forward, this was not sufficient to maintain the same pace as Mercedes , Ferrari and McLaren, faster by at least 2-3 km/h. Only when you go beyond turn three to launch towards the braking section five does Verstappen start to gain again, enough to finish the first sector in the lead in the comparison with Leclerc.

Observing curve five, however, two very different styles can be seen: the three-time world champion follows a more “v”-shaped line, delaying braking, so much so that he records a lower speed, while Leclerc tries to stay further inside to cover less road. Two different approaches, each with its own advantages and disadvantages, but which are essentially roughly equivalent on a chronometric level.

Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

Telemetry comparison Abu Dhabi Qualifying between Leclerc and Verstappen

Where Ferrari gains again is in the progression along the large straight that characterizes the second sector. Having a slightly more relaxed set-up than its rivals and being able to count on excellent progression, the SF-23 with closed DRS demonstrates good speeds, with a margin of around 3-4 km/h: however, once the wing is opened mobile the situation is reversed, with the RB19 not only managing to close the gap, but also minimally overtaking the Maranello car. The same behavior can also be observed in the following sprint leading to turn nine.

Particularly interesting is the comparison to the slow six-seven chicane where, also in this case, two different approaches can be found. While Verstappen brakes more aggressively to favor the change of direction, keeping as close to the inside curb for a better approach to the second part of the chicane, Leclerc follows the opposite choice, with a higher speed in turn six but lower in turn seven .

A statement that can also be applied to the slow part of the third sector, the most driven, starting from turn 12. If the Cavallino driver lets the car slide, bringing greater speed along the way, even at the cost of ending up on a wider trajectory and less profitable in terms of setting up turn 13, on the contrary the Dutchman brakes more decisively, thus being able to maintain a narrower line which favors the subsequent entry. However, the stretch in which the Monegasque really makes the difference is from the exit of number 14 onwards, where he is able to have an excellent phase of traction and acceleration, then also confirmed with a good interpretation of the last corner which leads onto the straight.

