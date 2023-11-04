The last qualifying heat of the Brazilian Grand Prix undoubtedly saw a chaotic ending, between the progressive drop in temperature and the sudden increase in the intensity of the wind, elements which preceded the arrival of the rain, prompting the FIA to stop the session a few minutes early. However, beyond what happened in Q3, overall it was a difficult session to decipher due to the continuous change in conditions, in which everyone always kept an eye upwards waiting for the rain to wet the track.

The times of the last heat were heavily influenced by various factors, starting with the temperatures, which dropped by as much as six degrees compared to the start of Q1. But it was also the strong wind that preceded the arrival of the rain that complicated the drivers’ task quite a bit, because the sudden increase in intensity and the change of direction compared to the other heats exposed the weak points of the cars, in especially in the central half-time, the most guided one.

In fact, by observing the chronometric references, one can observe how in the second sector the times between Q2 and Q3 worsened by at least four tenths due to the favorable wind which took the load off the single-seaters, increasing that sensation of sliding. In the last partial, however, there was an increase of more than half a second, in this case mainly due to the headwind on the main straight which lowered the top speeds.

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

In just a few minutes the scenarios completely changed and even the drivers themselves were initially surprised by the deterioration of the track, which was even more marked between the two final heats. A sudden change which on the one hand represented a golden opportunity for several teams, but which on the other did nothing but increase the regrets for other drivers. For example, at the end of Q2 Lando Norris had the best ideal lap in his hands, but McLaren’s decision to come out late in Q3 and a long shot at the last corner in the decisive attempt relegated him to seventh position, despite being in line to at least snatch second place from Charles Leclerc. Sergio Perez also seemed ready to achieve a good position in the first two rows, but Oscar Piastri’s spin forced him to abandon the lap.

In the calmer conditions of Q1 and Q2, Red Bull and McLaren seemed to have something more than their rivals. With the progressive drop in temperatures, the Ferrari drivers began to feel the car more disheveled and nervous, recognizing a lack of grip. Those who benefited from the scenarios of the last part of the qualifying were above all Aston Martin which, coming out first, was able to dictate the desired pace to prepare the tires in the best possible way on the outgoing lap, thus conquering the entire first row. There is more bitterness, on the contrary, at Mercedes, who feel they missed that ideal window by not warming the tires sufficiently in the warm-up lap.

The comparison between Verstappen and Leclerc

The first differences can be noticed already at the first chicane, one of the most famous points of the San Paolo track. In this case we can once again appreciate the stability and precision of the RB19 when entering turn one which, in the hands of Max Verstappen, manages to cut when entering turn one, thus covering a shorter distance. The opposite, however, is the approach of Charles Leclerc, who has chosen a more rounded line aimed at favoring the recall of turn two, as also confirmed by the telemetry traces which show a higher speed. However, the aggressiveness of the three-time world champion in the entry, as well as the excellent reactivity of the car from Milton Keynes in the change of direction allowed it to exit the first chicane with a slight advantage of a tenth, which was then reduced on the lead that leads to the braking section of turn four.

Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

The telemetry comparison between Verstappen and Leclerc: you can notice the difference in turn 4 and the 6-7 sequence

In fact, on the straight that follows the chicane, the Monegasque from Cavallino managed to record a progression and a top speed of around 3-4 km/h, which allowed him to reduce the gap at the first reading to just 59 thousandths. The same behavior was also seen in Q2, when the track was in the best conditions and it is interesting to mention that McLaren’s references on that straight stretch were substantially in line with those of Ferrari, thus denoting a gain over Red Bull. It is no coincidence that, in the second heat, the best partials in the first sector belonged to the Woking team, which was also competitive in the chicane.

But, returning to the comparison in Q3, it is precisely in the second half-time that Verstappen manages to make the difference, imposing a gap of at least two tenths on all his rivals. The sudden change in the direction of the wind modified certain balances and, by blowing in favor and not against it, contributed to removing that additional load which, instead, the pilots could rely on in the first two heats, thus facilitating the journey in the stretch more driven.

In this specific case, it can be seen how Ferrari suffers both when going through turn four, where Max Verstappen experiences less understeer and is thus able to return to the accelerator slightly earlier, and in the fast sequence of turns six-seven, where he had already shown some signs during FP1. of weakness towards Red Bull. The RB19 manages to be fast and precise, even more than the McLaren, tackling the stretch with a speed approximately 14 km/h higher than the Red, with an advantage that exceeded three tenths when braking at turn eight.

Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

The telemetry comparison between Verstappen and Norris: the Briton was fighting for the front row until the mistake in turn 12

In the slowest areas of all, the SF-23 actually defends itself, as already seen in Q2, but not enough to significantly reduce the gap from the poleman: in fact, the Red car manages to do well even in traction when exiting turn ten, but Verstappen’s deficit still remained above two tenths, too much to be able to hope to reverse the fortunes of pole in the last sector.

The times in the final sector between the two riders who will line up in the front row on Sunday are similar, with a difference of only fifty thousandths. However, it was precisely in the last sector that Norris lost the opportunity to reach second position, making a mistake in turn twelve where he arrived extremely long, thus also compromising the exit phase to launch onto the final straight. The time recorded by the British driver from McLaren in that stretch is in fact the worst of Q3, a full second slower than that set by Verstappen and Leclerc.

Leggi anche: