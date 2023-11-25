The last Friday of the season under the artificial lights of Abu Dhabi returned more doubts than answers, thanks to two free practice sessions influenced in their own way by various factors. In FP1, in fact, many teams chose to have rookies take to the track, while the night session was heavily reduced due to two red flags which left less than half of the expected time.

The work was therefore essentially concentrated in the last quarter of an hour of the day, when at that point the teams were forced to follow different programs opting for rather contrasting solutions. For example, Ferrari chose to carry out the fastest lap attempt at the beginning of the run, with over ten laps of fuel on board, and then dedicate itself to a sort of mini long-stint to understand the balance of the car. Red Bull and McLaren split the work on two different compounds, first testing the medium and then the soft, while Mercedes initially dedicated itself to the long runs, moving on to the qualifying simulations towards the final minutes of the session. Given the short time available, in reality all the teams lapped with a lot of fuel in the tank after the second red flag, but the difference mainly lies in the moment in which the fastest lap attempt arrived.

However, despite the few laps completed, in reality the drivers still managed to get a general idea of ​​the potential of the cars, as well as their strengths and respective weaknesses. Charles Leclerc, who finished in the lead on the last Friday of the world championship, said he was overall satisfied with the sensations transmitted by his SF-23, especially with the softer compound, even if it is clear that the time recorded today is only a first draft of what will be seen during the weekend.

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Given the differences in compound, fuel and trail, getting carried away by the times alone might seem rather superfluous, especially bearing in mind that the teams will have a night to decipher the data obtained from free practice. However, some interesting aspects still emerged on the first day, which reflect themes already seen on other occasions during the championship. Beyond the easy enthusiasm, Ferrari seems to have started off on the right foot, showing good top speed as usual, thanks also to an overall more unloaded set-up than its opponents.

However, it is important to underline that the references in the Monegasque’s best time are altered by a trail in the second sector which, clearly, positively influenced the top speed, so much so as to have a delta of 7/8 km/h in some situations on the Red Bull . It is therefore difficult to take this data as truthful, but instead observing the speeds at the end of the second straight stretch, we can see that there is still a small advantage over the RB19, while it remains substantially larger over the McLaren. Over the course of the season, the MCL60 did not shine in terms of maximum acceleration, suffering from the resistance generated by its own car body: with the various technical innovations, small steps forward were seen in this aspect, but it will be interesting to delve deeper into qualifying as to how it will vary. this aspect. Today the MCL60 did not suffer in progression, but rather from the moment it was possible to open the DRS and in the final part of the straights, when the battery began to remove extra power and also highlighted signs of derating.

The positive aspect for the car from Woking lies more in its performance at fast speeds, especially in the corners of the first sector, where a competitive MCL60 was expected, but also in the long left-hand corner of the ninth. A very particular part of the track because not only do you have to approach the entry by steering and braking at the same time, but also because in the middle of the curve you need both a precise front to close the curve and also a firm rear to avoid problems of slipping and, consequence, overheating, especially at the time of recall.

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

Although McLaren highlighted some more signs of difficulty in the slowest areas, especially in the 12-13-14 sequence, the drivers said they were very confident for Saturday, where they believe they have the means to fight at the top. In fast corners, such as 3, the qualities of the car emerge, which over the course of the championship has often shown that the faster sections are one of its strong points: it should be noted that, for the moment, the drivers have not reported bottoming excessive. A different story, however, for the race pace, given that the two drivers were unable to complete any relevant simulation: it is very likely that they will recover in FP3, when however the asphalt temperatures will be higher.

Particularly interesting, however, is the discussion related to Red Bull. The first day of action on the track did not go as expected, also due to some feeling problems encountered by both drivers. In FP2 Max Verstappen complained on several occasions that the car continued to “jump”, especially in the third sector, where alongside the slow corners there are also a couple of medium and high speed corners. Looking at the data we can see how the Milton Keynes team struggled more in those fast sections on Friday in Abu Dhabi where, however, there are also some bumps to disturb the pace.

In past years, the Yas Marina track had a very smooth and polished asphalt, an aspect that has allowed the car to be significantly lowered since last season. However, this year the drivers immediately highlighted the presence of new bumps that made it much more complex to deal with certain areas of the track: for example, Carlos Sainz in FP2 was actually fooled by the new bumps exiting turn two and entry into turn three, a particularly fast section in support where a lot of aerodynamic load and good stability are needed. Bumps which, according to the riders themselves, were not present until last year, which is why interventions will have to be made in terms of set-up and driving to limit bottoming, a phenomenon that created many small problems on the first day. If during the race you still tend to lift your foot slightly in order to manage the tyres, the situation becomes different on the flying lap, where you try to tackle the stretch in full.

Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

Speed ​​comparison in turn 3 in free practice for the Abu Dhabi GP

Observing the references of both Verstappen and Perez, it can be noted that when going through turn three, both Red Bull drivers have a lower speed than Ferrari and McLaren, without particular differences in accelerator input, completely wide open. Undoubtedly this will be an aspect on which the team will focus part of its attention, also because during this championship it is not the first time in which the RB19 has been seen to suffer from bumps. This will also be accompanied by work to reduce understeer, a limitation that especially annoyed Verstappen.

On Friday at Yas Marina, Ferrari placed itself in the middle, as if in a sort of meeting point between McLaren and Red Bull: in addition to confirming itself at the top of the top speed rankings, the SF-23 showed encouraging signs in it starts slowly, suffering instead in those more technical medium and high speed corners, such as number nine. Charles Leclerc, the only Ferrari driver to have had the opportunity to actually run in FP2, said he was confident, with the aim of helping Ferrari beat Mercedes for second place in the constructors’ championship.

Leggi anche: