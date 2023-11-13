Darth Vader takes desperate measures as he attempts to overcome the power of Emperor Palpatine.

Darth Vader suffered extensive injuries after his confrontation with Obi-Wan Kenobi

Darth Vader, the iconic character so mythologized from the Star Wars franchise, has done the unthinkable to defeat Emperor Palpatine. His latest efforts have also led him to ally himself with an incredibly dangerous threat from star wars. After The Empire Strikes Back, the relationship between Darth Vader and his master was diluted. The events forced Palpatine to demonstrate the true power of his dark side to subdue Darth Vader however he wanted. Now, Star Wars has revealed that Darth Vader made a shocking alliance whose purpose is to end Palpatine’s dominion forever.

The history of the comic Darth Vader #40 showed how Darth Vader met with Palpatine during the crossover Dark Droids, where a virus droid known as Scourge attempts to end life in his hive mind. Having corrupted several droids across the galaxy, Scourge is currently hunting down cyborgs, including Darth Vader himself whom he nearly killed. After having a heartbreaking encounter with the Plague, Darth Vader has made the shocking decision to join her in an apparent attempt to gain greater power over Palpatine.

Most of this story focuses on how Darth Vader proves to have an iron control over his feeling of hate, knowing that hate itself leads to greater power of the dark side. Despite this, Palpatine also demonstrates that he has always triumphed due to the hatred of Darth Vader, confirming that no matter how much power he gains, he will always be more powerful than him. This seems to be the real reason that prompted him to take the questionable decision to join with the Scourge. It is quite possible that Darth Vader believes this union to be reciprocal. This would allow him to take advantage of all the infected droids against Palpatine.

Although it may seem a necessary move to be on par with Palpatine, Darth Vader’s decision to merge with the Scourge feels like a bit of a desperate idea. This is not the first time Darth Vader He tries to put an end to the empire led by Palpatine and it seems that in this case he has no chance of winning in Star Wars. Only time will tell if the plan ends up paying off and Darth Vader establishes himself as Star Wars’ biggest threat.

The comic Darth Vader #40 It is now available.

