Director Darren Aronofsky will adapt Walter Isaacson’s book, which is an authorized biography of Elon Musk.

A24, known for pushing boundaries and creating unique cinematic experiences, has launched another big bet: a biopic of Elon Musk, the tech mogul and controversial brain behind SpaceX and Tesla. The icing on the cake? Visionary director Darren Aronofsky is on board to bring this epic story to the big screen!

The news comes directly from the A24 offices, confirming that the film will be based on the authorized biography of Elon Musk written by Walter Isaacson. The same pen that brought us the life of Steve Jobs, which inspired the Oscar-nominated film in 2015, now offers us a fascinating and insightful look at Musk’s life.

What will it be about?

The film will explore not only Musk’s career in business and technology, but also his diverse interests, ranging from space exploration to artificial intelligence and sustainable energy. Isaacson has managed to distill Musk’s complexity and magnetism into his pages, offering Darren Aronofsky a captivating canvas to paint his vision.

This project marks Darren Aronofsky’s second collaboration with A24 following last year’s hit The Whale, starring Brendan Fraser, who took home the Oscar for Best Actor. The director’s relationship with A24 dates back to the acquisition of the rights to his first film, Pi (1998), which was re-released in IMAX format this year to commemorate the 25th anniversary. Pi, faith in chaos is an extraordinary film that we recommend.

Elon Musk, a figure who arouses strong opinions around the world, has been fundamental in the technological and space revolution. From the founding of SpaceX in 2002 to his impact on Tesla, Musk has challenged norms and sometimes sparked controversy along the way.

(cordonpress)

From his purchase of Twitter and controversial changes to his position as the richest man on the planet, Musk has kept the public in suspense. This biopic promises to take audiences behind the scenes, exploring the successes, challenges and complexity of one of the most influential and divisive characters of our era.

With Darren Aronofsky in the director’s chair, we can expect a film that will not only entertain but also challenge our perceptions of Musk and his impact on the world. In addition, this way it will be able to rival David Fincher’s The Social Network, which was about Mark Zuckerberg and the creation of Facebook.