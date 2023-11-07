Darkest Dungeon IIdeveloped and published by Red Hook Studios, will welcome its first official content very soondenominato “The Blinding Blade”. Reviewed by our Solarthe work will further extend the caravan’s journey into brutal and violent darkness.

Among the main features of the DLC are two new playable characters and a new roaming mini-boss. The Duelist is a disciplined and lethal fighter capable of tactically switching between a defensive and aggressive stance. The Crusader, a player favorite, will also return, fueled by the glowing Holy Fire. Capable of destroying enemies on the spot, he is an indispensable hero to deploy on the front lines. The Crusader’s abilities include resisting punishing blows, support the team with healing and stress recovery, and strike down enemies with his righteous blade. Finally, the Warlord, a new roaming mini-boss, adds a new element of danger to journeys in Darkest Dungeon II as players head towards the Mountain.

