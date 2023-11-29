This is how catchy is the Christmas carol released by Dark to announce the new horror films that it is going to release during the Christmas period.

Christmas is approaching and streaming channels and platforms take the opportunity to announce their special programming for these important dates. However, there are those that move a little away from traditions to present something more atypical.

Such is the case of Dark, the channel AMC Select dedicated to horror that, as expected, presents for Christmas the broadcast of a few films of the genre with which to spend a scary holiday (in every sense).

However, The chain wanted to give it a more personal touch by launching the announcement of its Christmas news with a Christmas carol that will not leave your head.to. You can take a look at the curious promo through the video that we leave you at the top of this content.

Dark already has its horror Christmas carol

To change tradition a little, Dark offers us an interesting selection of festive horror films at its NaviDark event where we will find possessed dolls, married couples that lose their minds, terrifying legends… A most curious plan.

And what better way to accompany this horror movie plan than with a Christmas carol adapted for the occasion. Below we leave you the lyrics in case you want to learn it and go out and ask for the bonus with it.

“In Annabelle’s doorway there is a dodgy doll,

If I give you a replacement, I’ll send you to the grave.

Tonight is Christmas Eve, and tomorrow is NaviDark,

Take out the ax, María, I’m going to dismember you.

You won’t find gifts in Santa’s sack,

only hatred and punishments for those who have been bad.”

With movies like Annabelle or Winnie the Pooh: Honey and Blood, the NaviDark special lands on the AMC Selekt channel from December 22 to 31, 2023 from 10:00 p.m.. Do you want a plan Christmas different?