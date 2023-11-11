Originally announced in 2019, then delayed due to the COVID-19 emergency, Dark Envoy created by Event Horizon it is an isometric RPG that uses a sort of action combat, combined with a “turn-based” system (in quotes, because in reality the waiting time between one attack and another is the cooldown of the relevant skills) but let’s proceed gradually, because this and others are topics that we will address in this review of Dark Envoy.

Two heroes, one world

Malakai and Kaela are the protagonists of this adventure. The two heroes live in a dystopian world of cutting-edge technology and profound magic. This is present both in people and in the world around them. Everything seems to be going well, until… a schism occurs between the two realities: on the one hand a faction is created that sides with technology and all the advantages that the latter has to offer, while on the other hand we find those who perceive technology as the pure evil that pollutes this world, and aim to solve every problem with magic.

After centuries of war, the world of Jaan wakes up, with humans and non-humans in the throes of despondency, and ready to rebuild a civilization from scratch, or roughly from a sufficiently low starting point. Malakai e The neck they are convinced that the answers to a bright future lie in the past, and this is where their adventure begins as relic huntersBetween underground dungeons and mysterious enchanted places.

The pretextual history of Dark Envoy he doesn’t have much to offer except his own intrinsic linearity: there is a place forgotten in time, our protagonists identify it, explore it and obtain resources that they take to the base and then produce new artefacts or scientific knowledge.

Fighting again and again

In the game you will have the opportunity to choose which role the two protagonists will play: the flexibility is immense, the choice is yours alone considering that there are four macro classes (which follow the usual four of every RPG) and then they are resolved into twenty subclasses. The macro classes are:

Adept: An expert in elemental magic with little resistance.

Engineer: As per the name, focused on controlling machines and the like.

Warrior: medium damage but with high resistance.

Ranger: very high damage and resistance halfway between an Adept and a Warrior.

The combat is unusual: at the beginning of the fight the player will notice that the game will stop, and at that point he will have to choose how to move each individual character and predetermine the opponent’s moves. It won’t be a simple choice, nor an easy encounter: each battle must be decided before the fight, and once the characters have been moved, it won’t be possible to move them while they fight.

On the field you can choose in real time, things that add that pinch of realism to the game, but unfortunately it’s not enough: Dark Envoy allows the player to launch the individual abilities of each character, although the way in which they are launched and the effect that comes from it And banal and unrealistic. Basically there is no real feedback when the shot is performed, and this makes everything very flat.

Lower your head

Dark Envoy is not convincing in almost any way: a fairly bland plot, dated graphics (of course, it’s an indie title, but there is a tremendous discrepancy between the sketches made by the artists and what then appears in the game graphics), and combat that doesn’t satisfy in any way in practical performance.

There are many characters, it’s true: in addition to the two primary ones mentioned above, Dark Envoy will join you with six other protagonists to choose from. However, they too will be barely mentioned, with a predetermined basis and with the possibility of putting each hero at your service based on specific needs. You can port with you two of those six additional heroes, and from time to time choose which specialization is most convenient for you.

Basically Dark Envoy is deadly boring: repetitive beyond belief, with a combat system that doesn’t satisfy the player in the slightest, not even while trying to make the game spectacular with magical or technological elements, with explosions or lightning flashing from one side to the other.

The game certainly could have done more, but it seems like they forgot to finish that one at the moment it’s a nice demo and little more. Not that it’s a flaw, but actually an Italian translation is also missing which probably makes the approach to mass even more restricted.