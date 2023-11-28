Girl eats chocolate

Dark chocolate with very high concentrations of heavy metals: here are the “incriminated” brands

Il chocolate it is the sweetest food par excellence, but not everything that has a pleasant taste is free from bitter discoveries, such as potential health risks for consumers. A’survey conducted by the American magazine Consumer Reports highlighted this problem, involving various cocoa-based products, from hot chocolate preparations to chocolate chips, up to milk or dark chocolate bars. Although the focus of the analysis was on the United States, some results involved brands that are very widespread and consumed in our country too.

The researchers – reports the website Your Personalized Diet – have selected 28 dark chocolate bars from the main commercial brands, focusing on the presence of heavy metals in products. The results are disconcerting: out of 28 tablets, 23 (82% of the sample) have lead or cadmium levels higher than the maximum permitted limits by California health authorities (0.5 mcg per day for lead and 4.1 mcg per day for cadmium).

Among the worst products, two bars from the Nero di Perugina line stand outwith high percentages of both cadmium and lead:

Perugina Black Dark Chocolate 85% – with a lead percentage of 539% and a cadmium percentage of 68%. Perugina Black Dark Chocolate 70% – with a lead percentage of 314% and a cadmium percentage of 82%.

These percentages are intolerable, especially when it comes to lead. The multinational Nestlé, owner of the Perugina brand, has declared that it applies rigorous standards to guarantee quality and meeting regulatory requirements, including limits for cadmium and lead. The company regularly tests raw materials and finished products to ensure compliance and consumer safety.

Only two tablets, Divine 70% Darkly Smooth Chocolate e Sam’s Choice (Walmart) Dark Chocolate 85% Cocoa, showed tolerable levels of lead and cadmium, as reported in the complete survey which also includes milk chocolate and various cocoa-based preparations.

The problem lies in the raw material of chocolate, namely cocoa. The higher the concentration of cocoa in the final product, the higher the levels of cadmium, lead and other metals. Therefore it is advisable to be aware of potential exposure to such metals from various sources.

