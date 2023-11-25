Dária was the talent who earned the direct pass in the La Voz Assaults. Malú was clear that the young woman was a strong candidate to fight for victory in the contest and that is why she wanted to ensure her presence in this phase.

The talent has taken a risk with Bella Taylor Smith’s version of The Voice Within and has left both her coach and the audience speechless. It was a performance worthy of a final!

Emotion, power and strength have been the protagonists of Dária’s interpretation. The talent has something special and she has once again shown that she is capable of taking over the stage and transmitting her essence to whoever listens to her. Enjoy her performance again in the video above!