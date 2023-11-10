Matt Murdock’s life as Daredevil is not exactly easy. This new setback brings back the memory of other very famous betrayals.

Daredevil has to face the betrayal of a very close friend. In a shocking revelation that threatens to unravel the world of the Man Without Fear, issue #3 of his regular series reveals that journalist Ben Urich has been spreading fake news to close the youth home run by Matt Murdock.

The story, seen in an exclusive CBR preview, promises to explore the motives behind this betrayal and shed light on what is transforming Ben Urich, known for his integrity in the Daredevil universe, into a master of fake news. Of course, this is a narrative very much anchored in current American times.

The creative team behind the Daredevil series, featuring screenwriter Saladin Ahmed and artists Aaron Kuder and Farid Karami, continues to develop Matt Murdock’s new status quo. After giving up his identity as Daredevil to save his friends, Matt has been reborn in the Marvel Universe nicknamed Father Matt.

What has happened in the Daredevil series with this betrayal?

The former vigilante of the New York Hell’s Kitchen He now leads the St. Nicholas Home for Youth, a special shelter for children in difficult situations. In the previous issue, Matt discovered that someone has been slandering St. Nick’s on the Internet, suggesting that Father Matt leads a criminal organization and the residence is a cover.

In search of answers, he decides to investigate on his own. But Matt Murdock is shocked to discover that his good friend Ben Urich, current owner of the Daily Bugle, is responsible for these defamatory attacks.

Matt Murdock, once again as Daredevil, infiltrates the Daily Bugle offices. From above, he observes a conversation between Ben Urich and Robbie Robertson about the attacks on St. Nick’s. Despite the lack of evidence, Ben shows no remorse. In fact, he reminds Robertson that he is the owner of the Daily Bugle and that his will prevails.

Matt Murdock’s surprise and bewilderment at Ben Urich’s betrayal grows. Elektra, who was previously possessed by a demon, raises the possibility that something similar is happening with the journalist.

Forced to abandon his espionage mission by circumstances, Daredevil will now face not only the threats that besiege his residence at St. Nick’s, but also the betrayal of a trusted friend.