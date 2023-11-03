Daredevil is about to get a surprise that could change everything

The imposing figure of Wilson Fisk, once feared as the Kingpin, now emerges as an unexpected champion of mutants. His story is intertwined with that of the X-Men in ways that not even Daredevil, the Man Without Fear, could have anticipated. As Fisk parades as the new White King of the Hellfire Club, Matt Murdock, oblivious to these events, faces his own personal firestorm.

Warning: spoilers for Uncanny Avengers #3!

Fisk poses as Mutant Guardian

Beyond the horizon of Hell’s Kitchen, the masked antihero might frown upon hearing that the man who once tried to tear down his world now holds that of the mutants. The recent issue of Uncanny Avengers #3 reveals a plot twist that no one saw coming. Fisk’s metamorphosis into protector of mutants, especially after his marriage to the mutant Mary Walker, could be a crucial piece in mutant survival.

When support comes from the darkness

As Daredevil’s adventures take him from leading a cult to his resurrection as a priest, Fisk treads a different path, a path that puts him in the middle of a mutant alliance. The 2023 Hellfire Gala saw him as a guest who genuinely supported the mutant cause, a gesture that culminated in an act of brutal violence to save a helpless mutant. The repercussions of his story are about to unfold, and Daredevil, newly resurrected, is about to discover that his world is about to collide with that of his former adversary.

Fisk has made shrewd moves in the past, but his current role in the mutant fight suggests there may be more at stake for him this time. His attendance at the event and his violent action to protect one of them not only earned her respect, but possibly indicated a significant change in his motivations. However, one question remains: What does Fisk seek to gain from this new alliance?

The X-Men require Kingpin

There’s no doubt that Fisk’s position alongside the X-Men is a crucial element on the mutant chessboard. But what will happen when Daredevil finds out? Tensions are bound to rise, and the fate of mutant coexistence could depend on how Matt Murdock chooses to act in the face of this revelation.

This new facet of Daredevil’s old adversary raises more questions than answers. Is Fisk’s conversion to a mutant ally sincere, or is there a hidden power play afoot? As the mutants face their continued fight for survival, Fisk’s support has become indispensable, even if it means collaborating with an old enemy. Daredevil, known for his fierce sense of justice, will find himself at a moral crossroads: Can he put aside his history with Fisk for the greater good of mutants?

With the Marvel landscape taking unexpected turns, readers old and new alike are kept on the edge of their seats. This development in Wilson Fisk’s story arc adds a layer of complexity to the already intricate web of alliances and enmities in the comics universe, and reminds us that even in the darkest corners of power and influence unlikely allies can emerge. Daredevil, with his keen perception of good and evil, how will he respond to this new player in town? The answers will be revealed in the coming issues, and surely no Marvel fan will want to miss what’s coming.