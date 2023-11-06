The actor believes the Austrian’s political career got in the way of a sequel to their hit comedy together.

Among Arnold Schwarzenegger’s forays into the comedy genre, The Twins Strike Twice remains one of the films dearest The actor played Julius Benedict alongside his “twin” brother, Danny DeVito, who did the same with Vincent Benedict.

For more than 30 years, a sequel to Twins Hit Twice has been in the air, but has never fully gotten off the ground. we had Triplets, a promising project that included a third brother in discord whom Julius and Vincent would meet years after they met. However, it seems he has ended up in the infamous Hollywood production hell.

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

Danny DeVito has the bitter aftertaste of having wanted to work on the sequel to the 1988 film, and suggests that Arnold Schwarzenegger’s political career was key to the project never moving forward.

He actor Austrian became Governor of California in 2003 and was in office until 2011. Beyond some sporadic cameo, his obligations kept him away from the Seventh Art, which made large-scale projects such as the sequel to The Twins Strike Twice impossible.

Did you miss the chance for a sequel with DeVitto and Schwarzenegger?

In a recent interview with GQ, Danny DeVito admits that if it hadn’t been for Arnold Schwarzenegger’s political career, they would have been able to return to the big screen as the Benedict brothers. However, he anticipates that they have a new joint project underway.

“He should have done Twins Hit Twice 2, instead of becoming governor. Now we have a little thing going, a little project we’ve been talking about.”

Danny DeVito did not go into details of this new project, but clarifies that it is not related to the film he directed Ivan Reitman nor with their characters.

With Triplets in limbo, we will have to see what this project by Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger is about, although it is a shame that the Benedict brothers do not return to war.