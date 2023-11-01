Since she discovered that her son was part of The Purple Network, Elena Blanco and her team have tried to gather as much information as possible about this organization and, after months of work, it seems that the investigations are bearing fruit.

Mariajo, the BAC hacker and Elena’s faithful confidant, has been tracking a server on the Internet for a long time that has finally been activated. The team quickly moved to raid the house where the signal came from.

When they arrive at the home, they discover that the person behind this connection is a minor who has paid 3,000 euros to connect to the live torture of a young woman. The BAC helplessly watches the heartbreaking images without being able to arrive in time.

Although this arrest does not represent a great advance in their investigation, they already have a thread to pull and are one step closer to their objective: The purple network. Will they manage to reach it without putting themselves in danger?