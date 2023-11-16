After his recent hospitalization, Ventaneando host Daniel Bisogno, in an interview with Pati Chapoy, shared that this experience has made him aware of his health and well-being from now on.

During the interview he decided to clarify all the questions regarding his weight loss, mentioning that this has to do with his health problems and the dietary restrictions he experienced during his convalescence.

When questioned about his daughter’s future, Bisogno decided to reveal that after going through his recent health crises, he took important steps to ensure that his daughter is protected in case something happens to her. The driver assured that he acquired insurance that will cover her daughter’s education until she finishes school in the event of her absence.

He also stressed that given the possibility of any eventuality, he will try to remain in his daughter’s life as long as possible and will do everything necessary to make that happen.

“She is my number one, my daughter is my reason and so they told me ‘you have to do this, we are going to move this’ whatever, go ahead, ‘do whatever it takes to keep me close to my daughter as long as possible” , concrete.

