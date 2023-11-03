A few weeks ago the driver of Windowing, Daniel Bisognobecame a trend on different social networks after it was announced that he was hospitalized in a serious state of health in intensive care due to septic shock, this according to the journalist María Luisa Valdes Doria.

After the information that circulated the night of last October 18, Daniel Bisogno He broke the silence through a publication on his “X” account, where he mentioned that he was in good health.had only undergone surgery, and also showed his annoyance against various media outlets due to the information that was published.

The driver of Tv Azteca He returned to Ventaneando to continue with the program alongside his colleagues, however, he caught the attention of several users and viewers. due to its thinness.

The Ventaneando Instagram page shared a video of Bisogno after his return to the program, who was wearing a red shirt that matched his glasses and shoes of the same color along with a blue jacket.

Users reacted with comments against the driver due to his physical condition.

“He looks very thin and with a lot of makeup, it seems like I see Freddy Mercury in the last days of his life”, “It’s too bad that they make him work in that state”, “I think he shouldn’t have returned to work yet, he still looks very convalescent” “Bisoño looks bad, his image doesn’t help the Program,” were some of the comments.

Bisogno has not given any further statements about his health, which is why many fans are concerned.

MF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions