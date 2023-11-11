Joana Sanz had surprised all her fans with a radical change of look just a few days ago. Dani Alves’ partner appeared on social media with suddenly blonde hair. Days later Joana is back to her natural color but she has…

Joana Sanz she had surprised all her fans with a radical change of look just a few days ago. The companion of Dani Alves she showed up on social media with suddenly blonde hair. Days later Joana she returned to her natural color but decided to surprise her loyal followers again. In fact, the top model has a very large following of admirers, who constantly pamper her and who are supporting her with much affection in this difficult period for her and her partner (still in prison).

The photos posted by Joana Sanz belong to a photo shoot and are artistically very beautiful. A full nude that delighted fans. Some followers also ventured important comparisons. “You look like Naomi,” one fan wrote to her after Joana Sanz pushed them to come up with a title for photos of her. Of evident beauty.

November 10th – 10.53am

